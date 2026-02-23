Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

Kelly Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $336.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

