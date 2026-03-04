Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

KINS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 80.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Research raised Kingstone Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kingstone Companies, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company whose primary focus lies in personal and commercial insurance products. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad portfolio of property and casualty lines, including private passenger auto, homeowners, inland marine, umbrella, and various small‐commercial coverage options. Distribution is handled predominantly through a network of independent agents, allowing Kingstone to maintain strong broker relationships and responsive service for policyholders.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2010 and commenced operations following the acquisition of Kingstone Insurance Company in early 2011.

