BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Receives $27.40 Average PT from Analysts

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 6,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKSY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.44. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $35.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology, Inc operates Earth observation and geospatial intelligence services through a constellation of small satellites and an analytics platform. The company collects and processes high-revisit satellite imagery, enabling near-real-time monitoring of global events and locations. Clients across government, defense and commercial sectors leverage BlackSky’s imagery and data to support decision-making in areas such as supply chain monitoring, humanitarian aid, infrastructure management and security operations.

Founded in 2014 as part of Spaceflight Industries, BlackSky has grown its satellite constellation and analytics capabilities to deliver satellite imagery with high revisit rates and rapid tasking.

