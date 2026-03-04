Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $125.3330 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,971.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 446,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,028.32. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,052,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 70,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) is a specialty retailer of ethically sourced fine jewelry, with a focus on conflict-free diamonds and lab-grown gemstones. The company offers a broad range of products that include engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, all crafted with a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. Customers can choose from a variety of materials such as recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gemstones and innovative lab-grown diamonds.

Operating primarily through its e-commerce platform and a network of branded showrooms across major U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.