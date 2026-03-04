FY2026 EPS Estimates for BLFS Lifted by Northland Securities

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLFS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of BLFS opened at $20.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of -183.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,700.20. The trade was a 9.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $25,334.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,590.14. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,802 shares of company stock valued at $967,191. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) specializes in biopreservation and cold chain workflow solutions for cell and gene therapies, regenerative medicine and other advanced biologics. The company develops and markets proprietary cryopreservation media and technology platforms designed to maintain cell viability and functionality during processing, storage and transport. BioLife’s product portfolio addresses critical steps in the manufacturing and distribution of cell-based products, helping life science researchers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers protect and preserve living cells.

The company’s flagship offerings include CryoStor, a family of serum-free cryopreservation media; HypoThermosol, a hypothermic storage solution for short-term cell and tissue preservation; and the ThawSTAR system, an automated cell thawing instrument that delivers controlled and reproducible warming of frozen cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.