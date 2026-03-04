Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,238,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 17.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,634,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 534,486 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 19.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 674,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 5.4%

TMCI opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $101.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.76 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $5.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.77.

Get Our Latest Report on TMCI

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

The Lapiplasty System has received clearance from the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.