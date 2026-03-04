Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.06 and traded as high as GBX 88.40. Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 88.40, with a volume of 56 shares.
Aurrigo International Trading Up 1.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of £79.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Aurrigo International Company Profile
Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.
