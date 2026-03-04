First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 45,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.2%

BKH opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 70.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

