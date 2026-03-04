Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF $EAGL Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,805,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF were worth $118,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%.

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

