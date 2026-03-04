ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as low as $9.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 1,402 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision live biotherapeutics to prevent and treat gastrointestinal infections in both animal and human health markets. The company applies synthetic biology, microbiology and fermentation technologies to engineer proprietary bacterial strains that produce targeted lactic acid and antimicrobial compounds. Its pipeline includes ZB-01, an orally administered therapy for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections in humans, and ZB-02, a feed-additive candidate aimed at reducing Salmonella colonization in poultry.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, ZIVO Bioscience leverages exclusive licensing agreements with academic institutions to advance its lead programs through preclinical and early clinical development.

