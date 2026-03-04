Deepwater Asset Management LLC Sells 133,867 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Deepwater Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,867 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 0.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,237 shares of company stock worth $24,836,400. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $137.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

