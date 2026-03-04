Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.88 and traded as high as C$12.68. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 1,901,139 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Americas Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on USA

Americas Silver Stock Down 10.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.86.

In other news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$402,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,610 shares in the company, valued at C$407,410.50. This trade represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Also, Director Scott Mckee Hand sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.96, for a total value of C$1,370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 593,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,503,137.92. The trade was a 17.40% decrease in their position. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.