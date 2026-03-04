eCIO Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

eCIO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848,817 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,572,000 after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,564,000 after purchasing an additional 800,357 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,415,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,928,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

