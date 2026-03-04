Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 152,262 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,897,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,262 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $76,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 53,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,266,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,051,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

