Joseph Mansueto Sells 3,122 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 3,122 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $569,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,138,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,762,458.24. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $182.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $316.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.24.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Morningstar had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

MORN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Morningstar from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morningstar from $257.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Morningstar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 278.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 879.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

