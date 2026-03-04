Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 9,183 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $229,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,629,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,626,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $448.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.20 and its 200 day moving average is $466.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

