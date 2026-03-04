152,097 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000. Rubrik accounts for approximately 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Rubrik by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Rubrik by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,083,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,959 shares in the company, valued at $25,728,529.03. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $327,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 337,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,725,504. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,378 shares of company stock valued at $19,381,131. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

