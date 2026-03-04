Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF $BTCO

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $65,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 169.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,000.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BTCO opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96.
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
