Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.84 and traded as high as GBX 279.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 265.63, with a volume of 7,843,831 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 257.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.77.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX 3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a net margin of 100.49% and a return on equity of 22.76%.

Insider Activity

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

In other news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 per share, with a total value of £9,465.37. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

