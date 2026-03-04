Michael Kim Buys 30,000 Shares of Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

Claritev (NYSE:CTEVGet Free Report) EVP Michael Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,013.90. This represents a 27.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Claritev Stock Performance

Shares of Claritev stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Claritev has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEV. H&F Corporate Investors VIII Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,988,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claritev in the third quarter worth approximately $169,605,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claritev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Claritev by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 price objective on Claritev and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Claritev from $63.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Claritev

About Claritev

(Get Free Report)

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability,  transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Claritev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.