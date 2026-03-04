Michael Kim Buys 30,000 Shares of Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Stock

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,013.90. This represents a 27.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Claritev Stock Performance
Shares of Claritev stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Claritev has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $74.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEV. H&F Corporate Investors VIII Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,988,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claritev in the third quarter worth approximately $169,605,000. Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Claritev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Claritev during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Claritev by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after buying an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Claritev
Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability, transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.
