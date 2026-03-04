Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.30 and traded as low as GBX 9.45. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.50, with a volume of 371,455 shares trading hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.30.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments. The fund makes investments without limitations as to geographic regions, financing stage, vintage year, and industry.

