Sidoti Predicts Perfect’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PERF)

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Free Report) – Sidoti issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Perfect in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Sidoti analyst A. Shah forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Sidoti also issued estimates for Perfect’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter. Perfect had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Perfect stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Perfect has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Perfect during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Perfect in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Perfect by 222.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perfect by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the period.

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

