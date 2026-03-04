Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. Timken has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,968,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Timken by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,055,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,256,000 after purchasing an additional 385,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

