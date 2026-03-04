Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $2.53

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $63,129.69. Following the sale, the director owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,117.51. This trade represents a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

