Scotiabank Has Negative View of Devon Energy FY2027 Earnings

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

DVN opened at $43.97 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 702.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on DVN to $55 from $45 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating — implying roughly ~24% upside from the referenced price — which supports a bullish near-term view. MarketScreener

Geopolitical risk: coverage highlights that recent US‑Israel strikes on Iran could push oil prices higher. As a large U.S. E&P, Devon stands to benefit from higher hydrocarbon prices if disruptions widen, providing an upside catalyst separate from company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Devon’s Q4 results showed adjusted EPS roughly in line with consensus while revenue beat — a mixed report that removes downside surprise risk but doesn’t dramatically raise near-term earnings guidance.

Devon’s Q4 results showed adjusted EPS roughly in line with consensus while revenue beat — a mixed report that removes downside surprise risk but doesn’t dramatically raise near-term earnings guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q4 2027) and assigns a “Strong Sell” rating, signaling lowered expectations for Devon’s earnings trajectory and weighing on sentiment. (Consensus FY2026 remains near $4.85/share.)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

