Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE HII opened at $440.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.70 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

