USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up about 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,315.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

