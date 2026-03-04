Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.63 and a 200 day moving average of $607.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

