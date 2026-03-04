REX American Resources Corporation $REX Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.46% of REX American Resources worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 29.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REX opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $175.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REX. Wall Street Zen upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

