Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,602.50. This trade represents a 34.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

