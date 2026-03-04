USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.