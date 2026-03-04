USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $119.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.