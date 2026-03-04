Lifesci Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Opus Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opus Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Opus Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opus Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Opus Genetics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of IRD opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $293.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Opus Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,510. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fighting Blindness Foundation sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $8,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,492,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,167.65. The trade was a 42.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRD. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Opus Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. BIOS Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Opus Genetics by 270.1% during the second quarter. BIOS Capital Management LP now owns 3,683,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,688,180 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its position in Opus Genetics by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 541,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 391,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Opus Genetics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 188,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

