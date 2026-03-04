Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,524 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 29th total of 14,204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 115,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS: AZMTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large‐scale gold and base metal deposits in Quebec. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with an emphasis on underexplored greenstone belts in the Abitibi region and the James Bay territory.

Azimut’s exploration model combines detailed geological mapping, multi‐disciplinary geophysical surveys and systematic geochemical sampling to generate high‐potential targets.

