Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 214.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Evolus Trading Down 3.7%

EOLS stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.02. Evolus has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $75,353.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 354,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,874.20. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,168,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,846 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,431,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 457,533 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 830.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Evolus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolus this week:

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

