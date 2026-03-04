Zacks Research Upgrades Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Hold

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cinemark

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $547,854.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,201.60. This trade represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,045,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,689 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Cinemark by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,810 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $55,296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 12,759.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after buying an additional 2,010,488 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.