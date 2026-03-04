Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,198 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 29th total of 9,670 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,571 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adecco has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Analysts expect that Adecco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

