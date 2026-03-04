Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Upstart had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,700. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $238,342.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,903.68. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,981 shares of company stock valued at $357,201. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 89.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

