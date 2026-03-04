Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Decreases By 15.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,681 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 29th total of 56,594 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.3 days.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health PLC (“PureTech”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative medicines to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Founded in 2005 by Daphne Zohar and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations in both North America and Europe, PureTech applies its proprietary platforms to advance therapeutic candidates across immunology, neuroscience and lymphatic-focused indications.

The company leverages three core technology platforms—immune tolerance, gut-targeted delivery and lymphatic transport—to develop novel molecules designed for enhanced specificity and durability of effect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.