Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Decreases By 15.8%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 97,510 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 29th total of 115,749 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Able View Global Stock Performance

ABLV opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Able View Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Able View Global currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

