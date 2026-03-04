Benev Capital (BEVFF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results after the market closes on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect Benev Capital to post earnings of $0.0549 per share and revenue of $20.4150 million for the quarter.

Benev Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BEVFF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Benev Capital has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Benev Capital alerts:

About Benev Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Benev Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benev Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.