Harbour Energy (HBRIY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Harbour Energy to post earnings of ($0.2205) per share and revenue of $5.0640 billion for the quarter.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of HBRIY opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
