US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Huber Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.1%

WBD opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,520.08. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,116 shares of company stock worth $7,546,331. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

