Woori Bank $WF Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Woori Bank by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Woori Bank by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Bank by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Woori Bank by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 1,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Woori Bank has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

