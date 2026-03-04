Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Update

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 225,166 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 177,498 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 717.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 717.1 days.

Nagarro Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Nagarro stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Nagarro has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $92.73.

Get Nagarro alerts:

About Nagarro

(Get Free Report)

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) is a global digital engineering and technology consultancy firm headquartered in Munich, Germany. Established in 1996, the company partners with clients to drive enterprise digital transformation by offering end-to-end product design and software development services. It leverages an agile, innovation-driven approach to tackle complex business challenges and accelerate time to market.

Nagarro’s core offerings include digital product engineering, data and AI services, cloud and DevOps solutions, and enterprise application development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nagarro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nagarro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.