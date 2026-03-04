Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to Strong Sell at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $81.10 on Monday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

