Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 385.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,996.08. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $834.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $872.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $887.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial set a $972.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.