Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Raised to “Hold” at Argus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Argus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $253.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $206.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.