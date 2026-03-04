Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $57.8090, with a volume of 641938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,854,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,213,000 after acquiring an additional 106,765 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 315,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 45.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 723,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 227,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

