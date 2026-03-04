McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $341.75 and last traded at $340.2320, with a volume of 427147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.06.

KeyCorp raised its price target to $354 and kept an "overweight" rating, implying roughly mid-single-digit upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence in MCD's growth and margin durability.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~80,687 call options on Monday (up ~433% vs. average), suggesting some market participants are positioning for upside or a catalyst in the near term.

Menu momentum from the new Big Arch burger and other promotions is being framed by analysts as a sales uplift and valuation tailwind—investors see product extensions as supporting comparable-store sales and pricing power.

Value promotions (e.g., $1 Egg McMuffin offers) and an explicit focus on core value messaging can help traffic and comps in a cost-sensitive consumer environment.

Market-watchers noted MCD traded in a "buy zone" during the recent sell-off, which may attract value-oriented buyers if broader market weakness continues.

Competitive and industry context: Taco Bell and other chains are reshaping menus and order flows; this keeps price and product innovation central to share dynamics but doesn't change McDonald's structural advantages.

Broader industry cost commentary (e.g., Dutch Bros flagging front‑loaded coffee COGS) highlights input‑cost volatility for restaurant operators; McDonald's scale and pricing power reduce but don't eliminate exposure.

PR headwinds after a viral video of CEO Christopher Kempczinski awkwardly tasting the Big Arch burger generated mocking headlines and social media attention; while publicity can boost awareness, short-term sentiment could be dented by negative coverage of leadership and product reception.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.21 and a 200-day moving average of $310.64. The firm has a market cap of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.43, for a total transaction of $110,033.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,645.19. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,517 shares of company stock worth $23,655,503. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

