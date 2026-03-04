Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Mike Mensinger Sells 1,064 Shares

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Mike Mensinger sold 1,064 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $13,151.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,481.48. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mike Mensinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Mike Mensinger sold 2,200 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $66,220.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mike Mensinger sold 7,800 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $230,958.00.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

BBNX opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $513.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 5.60.

Key Beta Bionics News

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 73.02%.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears unreliable or reporting‑error driven (entries show “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear signal from short sellers in these reports — treat short‑interest changes as inconclusive for now.

Short‑interest data appears unreliable or reporting‑error driven (entries show “0 shares”/NaN and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear signal from short sellers in these reports — treat short‑interest changes as inconclusive for now. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares in early March (CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares at ~$12.36; other executives also sold small blocks), prompting the narrative of a wave of executive exits that can pressure the stock. These trades were disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings and covered in a TipRanks piece highlighting the coordinated sales. Beta Bionics Insiders Quietly Cash Out CFO Form 4

Multiple insiders sold shares in early March (CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares at ~$12.36; other executives also sold small blocks), prompting the narrative of a wave of executive exits that can pressure the stock. These trades were disclosed in SEC Form 4 filings and covered in a TipRanks piece highlighting the coordinated sales. Negative Sentiment: A securities‑litigation firm (Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP) issued a shareholder reminder/investigation notice encouraging investors who suffered losses to contact them — this increases legal and reputational risk and can weigh on sentiment and share price until resolved. Faruqi & Faruqi Shareholder Reminder

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Beta Bionics from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBNX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Beta Bionics by 1,075.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beta Bionics by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 549.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 128,301 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 221,039 shares in the last quarter.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

Featured Stories

